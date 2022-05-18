PSN Deal of the Week to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week at the PlayStation Network division.

This week, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for the PlayStation 4 sells at $47.99 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sells at $71.99, 20 percent off the MSRP.

The sale ends May 18.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a first-person looter shooter that includes guns, spells, melee combat, and six classes.

The final game includes crossplay support, local split-screen for up to four users, and scaled difficulty.