The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch sells 26M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month said The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 26 million units at global retail.

The title has sold 26.55 million units at the end of Mar. 31, 2022.

The Legend of Zelda is an open-world RPG that includes trademark franchise features including action-based combat, Sailcloth gliding, and horseback travel and combat.

The Expansion Pass DLC Pack 1 includes the Trials of the Sword challenge to face waves of enemies and unlock the true power of the Master Sword. Hero’s Path Mode is a new map feature that shows the path and time spent in Hyrule. In Hard Mode, all enemies regain health and all enemies are powered up by one level. A new Travel Medallion can be found in the world to create one fast travel point on the map.

Finally, new armor, including Majora’s Mask, Midna’s Helmet, Phantom Armor, Tingle’s Helmet, and the Korak Mask can be found.

DLC Pack 2 includes a new original story, new dungeon and additional challenges.

The Expansion Pass includes the Expansion Pass Bonus, DLC Pack 1 and DLC Pack 2 at $19.99.