Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Achievement Hunter Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Dead Rising 4, Hitman 3, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Far Cry Primal, Immortal Fenyx Rising, Metro 2033 Redux, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, The Division 2 – Warlords of New York, and Watch Dogs Legion.

The sale ends May 16.