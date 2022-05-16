New PlayStation Plus game lineup previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the new PlayStation Plus game lineup.

PS5/PS4 titles to be included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members include Bloodborne, Days Gone, Demon’s Souls, Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut, God of War, Gravity Rush 2, Knack, LittleBigPlanet 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Shadow of the Colossus, The Last Guardian Remastered, The Last of Us: Remastered, Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, WipEout Omega Collection, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Control: Ultimate Edition, Far Cry 4, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil, Soulcalibur VI, and The Division.

Classic Games for the PlayStation and PSP to be included in the Premium tier include Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, I.Q. Intelligent Cube, Jumping Flash!, Syphon Filter, Super Stardust Portable, Mr. Driller, Tekken 2, Worms World Party, and Worms Armageddon.

Classic Games – Remasters to be included in the Premium tier include Ape Escape 2, Arc The Lad: Twilight of Spirits, Dark Cloud, Dark Cloud 2, FantaVision, Hot Shots Tennis, Jak II, Jak 3, Rogue Galaxy, Siren, Wild Arms 3, Bioshock Remastered: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and LEGO Harry Potter Collection.

PS3 Games via streaming to be included in the Premium tier include Demon’s Souls, Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds, Ico, Infamous, MotorStorm Apocalypse, rain, Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, Resistance 3, Tokyo Jungle, Asura’s Wrath, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Lost Planet 2, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare.

Time-Limited Game Trials to be included in the Premium tier include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077, Farming Simulator 22, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, and WWE 2K22.

PlayStation Plus Essential will include current PS Plus membership benefits like online multiplayer access, two monthly download titles, and exclusive discounts at $9.99 per month, $24.99 per quarter, or $59.99 per year.

PlayStation Plus Extra will add up to 400 PS5 and PS4 first and third-party titles for download at $14.99 per month, $39.99 per quarter, or $99.99 per year.

Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium will add up to 340 games including PS3 games via cloud streaming, PS, PS2, and PSP titles for streaming and download and time-limited game trials at $17.99 per month, $49.99 per quarter or $119.99 per year.

PlayStation Now will merge into the PlayStation Plus Premium tier and will no longer be offered as a separate service.

Day one release titles will not be included in any PlayStation Plus tier.

The new PlayStation Plus service will launch in in Asia May 24, Japan June 2, North and South America June 13, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand June 23.