Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Street Fighter V, Lost At Sea, Dead Rising 2, Knack II, Alphadia Genesis, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, First Class Trouble, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Aragami: Shadow Edition, and World of Final Fantasy.

The sale ends May 25.