Nintendo Switch OLED No. 1; Nintendo Switch Sports No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 32,916 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 16,389 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 8,185 units between Apr. 18 and Apr. 24. Nintendo Switch sales totaled units to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the period.

It sold 60,289 units the week prior.

Nintendo Switch Sports sold 304,588 units to rank at No. 1 for the period.

In the fourth quarter, Nintendo net profit totaled $3.67 billion, a decline of 0.6 percent from the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch sold 4.1 million units in the quarter and 23.1 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

The hardware has sold 107.6 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.