Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Bundles Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Dead Island Definitive Collection, Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack, Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Mega Man Legacy Collection, and WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship.

The sale ends May 16.