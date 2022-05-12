Nintendo Switch Sports holds No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s released Nintendo Switch Sports for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending May 7, Nintendo Switch Sports ranked as the No. 1 best-selling boxed title in the All Formats Chart.

Nintendo Switch Sports includes Bowling, Tennis, Chambara, Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton.

Each sport supports Joy-Con motion controls and online play. Golf will be added this fall.

The retail SKU, which includes a Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in Soccer Shoot-Out, sells at $49.99. The digital edition sells at $39.99.