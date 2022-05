Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Spring Add-on Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select DLC by up to 50 percent.

Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass, Dying Light: Season Pass, Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack, Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass, Tales of Arise – Premium Costume Pack, and the Wreckfest Season Pass.

The sale ends May 23.