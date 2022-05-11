PS5 sells 19M units at retail

Sony Corp. this week said the PlayStation 5 has sold 19.3 million units at global retail.

The company sold 11.5 million units in the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $2.6 billion.

Hardware revenue totaled $6.4 billion, a 9.5 percent increase from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 303.2 million software units for the fiscal year. Digital downloads totaled 66 percent of software sales.

Sony expects to sell 18 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2022.