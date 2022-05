Microsoft Corp. this week will release This War of Mine: Final Cut to Xbox Game Pass for Cloud, Console, and PC Game Pass.

This War of Mine: Final Cut is a side-scrolling action adventure title in the which the user must manage a shelter, craft items to survive, and scavenge for items.

The final game includes remastered versions of classic locations, a new character, one new classic scenario, and new quests and events.

It will be released May 10.