Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising to trek Xbox Game Pass this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Rabbit & Bear Studios’ Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud and PC Game Pass.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an action RPG title set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It includes fast-paced combat, town-upgrading mechanics, and an original story.

It will be released May 10.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, to be sold in 2023, is a turn-based strategy RPG to be developed by Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It will include a six-character battle system, 2D sprites in 3D backgrounds, and more than 100 characters.