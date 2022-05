Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Multiplayer Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include The Ascent, Sniper Elite 4, Stardew Valley, Pikuniku, Riptide GP: Renegade, Operation: Tango, Hotshot Racing, Ashen, and Shotgun Farmers.

The sale ends May 9.