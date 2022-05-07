PSN holds PS5, PS4 Golden Week Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Golden Week Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Lost Judgment, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 2, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition, Castlevania Advance Collection, Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition, and SNK 40th Anniversary Collection.

The sale ends May 11.