GTA V No. 8 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Apr. 30, Grand Theft Auto V ranked as the No. 8 best-selling boxed title in the All Formats Chart.

Grand Theft Auto V includes technical upgrades and enhancements like increased draw distances, high resolution, new weapons, new vehicles, new activities, additional wildlife, denser traffic, new foliage system, and enhanced damage and weather effects.