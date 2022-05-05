Xbox Game Pass drops Citizen Sleeper

May 5, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Citizen Sleeper to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Citizen Sleeper is a narrative RPG set in a ruined space station.

The final game includes dice, clocks, and drives to choose your own path.


