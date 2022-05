Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the May the 4th Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles buy up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Star Wars Racer, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic, LEGO Star Wars II, Star Wars Battlefront II, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, Star Wars Republic Commando, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

The sale ends May 4.