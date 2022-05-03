Xbox Game Pass drops Loot River

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
May 3, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Loot River to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Loot River is a dungeon crawler action title that includes real-time combat, exploration, looting, and spell casting.
