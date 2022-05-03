Pokémon Legends: Arceus No. 11 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 18 and Apr. 24, Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold 5,402 units to rank as the No. 11 best-selling software title in the period.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a turn-based RPG that includes new action and RPG elements.

In the title, the user must catch, survey and research wild Pokémon in long-gone era of the Sinnoh region and complete the region’s first Pokédex.

The title sold 6.5 million units in the first week of release.