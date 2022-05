Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Spring into Savings Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent off.

Discounted titles include Immortals Fenyx Rising, Just Dance 2022, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Family Feud, Monopoly Madness, Rayman Legends Definitive Edition, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Risk Global Domination, and Legendary Fishing.

The sale ends May 4.