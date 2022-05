Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Star Wars Celebration Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select LucasFilm titles.

Discounted titles include Star Wars Episode I Racer, Star Wars Republic Commando, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

The sale ends May 5.