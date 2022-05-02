Kirby and the Forgotten World No. 3 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby and the Forgotten World for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 18 and Apr. 24, Kirby and the Forgotten World sold 29,281 units to rank as the No. 3 software title.

Kirby and the Forgotten World is a third-person 3D action adventure title in which Kirby explores an abandoned world.

The final game includes trademark copy abilities including Mouthful Mode to consume real-world objects.