Xbox holds Golden Week Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Golden Week Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Tales of Arise, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Balan Wonderworld, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Devil May Cry 5, Double Dragon 4, Dynasty Warriors 9, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Resident Evil 3, and World of Final Fantasy Maxima.

The sale ends May 9.