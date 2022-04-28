Nintendo eShop holds Capcom Golden Week Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Golden Week Sale for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent off.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Generatinos, Onimusha: Warlords, Resident Evil 0, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D, and Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition.

The sale ends May 15.