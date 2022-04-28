Kirby and the Forgotten World No. 3 in Mar. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby and the Forgotten World for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail sales data.

In Mar. 2022, Kirby and the Forgotten World ranked as the No. 3 software title based on dollar sales.

Kirby and the Forgotten World is a third-person 3D action adventure title in which Kirby explores an abandoned world.

The final game includes trademark copy abilities including Mouthful Mode to consume real-world objects.