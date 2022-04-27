PS5 deploys VRR

Sony Corp. this week deployed Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support to the PlayStation 5.

VRR will function on HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors to eliminate artifacts, frame pacing and screen tearing.

PS5 titles will receive updates to enable VRR support in the coming weeks, including Astro’s Playroom, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, DIRT 5, Godfall, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Tribes of Midgard.