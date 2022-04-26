Xbox Game Pass drops Research and Destroy

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
April 26, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Research and Destroy to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.
Research and Destroy is a turn-based action title that includes turn-based strategy and real-time shooting.
Comments are closed.
March 27, 2022
March 21, 2022
March 13, 2022
January 26, 2022
January 25, 2022
April 10, 2022
March 11, 2022
April 25, 2022
April 7, 2022
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
PUNCH JUMP SAVE
PUNCH JUMP TRUNK
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART