Xbox Game Pass drops 7 Days to Die

NEWSXBOXBS

Written by:

April 26, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released 7 Days to Die to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

7 Days to Die is an open-world FPS that includes survival horror, tower defense and RPG elements.


