POCO F4 GT previewed

POCO this week announced the POCO F4 GT.

The POCO F4 GT, the company’s first gaming flagship device, will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 120Hz flat AMOLED display, 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera, 20MP Sony IMX596 front camera, and 4700mAh battery.

In addition, the hardware includes magnetic pop-up triggers for enhanced gaming controls.

Finally, 120W HyperCharge functionality can charge the device to 100 percent in only 17 minutes.

Pricing is between €499 to €599.

It will be sold in global markets between Apr. 28 to May 7.