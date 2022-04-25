Xbox Game Pass to drop Research and Destroy this week

April 25, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Research and Destroy to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Research and Destroy is a turn-based action title that includes turn-based strategy and real-time shooting.

It will be released Apr. 26.


