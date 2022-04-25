Xbox Game Pass to drop 7 Days to Die this week

April 25, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week will release 7 Days to Die to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

7 Days to Die is an open-world FPS that includes survival horror, tower defense and RPG elements.

It will be released Apr. 26.


