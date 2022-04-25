Gran Turismo 7 PS4 No. 20 in Japan sales

April 25, 2022

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 11 and Apr. 17, the Gran Turismo 7 PS4 SKU sold 1,834 units to rank as the No. 20 best-selling software in the region.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.


