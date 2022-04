Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Far Cry 6, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, One Piece World Seeker, Scarlet Nexus, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The sale ends May 5.