Forever Entertainment this week said it will release The House of the Dead: Remake for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC.

The House of the Dead: Remake is a update to the 1997 arcade rails shooter to include new gamplay, modern graphics and controls, and multiple endings.

The final game include local two-player co-op functionality.

It will be sold Apr. 28 at $24.99.