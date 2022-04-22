Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to be sold this summer

Dotemu and Tribute Games this week said it will release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for console and PC this summer.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a 4-player co-op beat-em-up based on the 1987 animated series.

The title will include full-color pixel art, new mechanics, iconic TMNT characters and a new story mode.

Locations include Manhattan, Coney Island, rooftops, sewers, and enemies include Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors and Rock Troops from Dimension X.