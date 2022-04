Milestone S.r.l. this week released MotoGP 22 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

MotoGP 22 includes more than 120 official riders, more than 20 official circuits and over 70 historic riders.

The final game includes the MotoGP Academy to improve riding style, two-player local split-screen and online multiplayer functionality.

It sells at $49.99.