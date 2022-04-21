Xbox Game Pass to drop 7 Days to Die

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
April 21, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this month will release 7 Days to Die to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
7 Days to Die is an open-world FPS that includes survival horror, tower defense and RPG elements.
It will be released Apr. 26.
Comments are closed.
March 27, 2022
March 21, 2022
March 13, 2022
January 26, 2022
January 25, 2022
April 10, 2022
March 11, 2022
April 20, 2022
April 19, 2022
April 7, 2022
March 31, 2022
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
PUNCH JUMP SAVE
PUNCH JUMP TRUNK
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART