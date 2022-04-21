Xbox Game Pass to drop 7 Days to Die

NEWSXBOXBS

Written by:

April 21, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this month will release 7 Days to Die to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

7 Days to Die is an open-world FPS that includes survival horror, tower defense and RPG elements.

It will be released Apr. 26.


Previous Story:
Sonic Origins to blast PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Comments are closed.