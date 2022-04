Sega Corp. this week said it will release Sonic Origins to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Sonic Origins will include Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD remastered in high-resolution.

The final game will include new areas, additional animations, brand new Anniversary mode, and unlockable content.

It will be sold June 23.