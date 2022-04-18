Triangle Strategy No. 16 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 4 and Apr. 10, Triangle Strategy sold 2,577 units to rank at No. 16 in the region.

Triangle Strategy is a new tactical strategy RPG that includes critical decisions that determine the fate of each user.

In the title, three nations battle for the control of dwindling resources.

The final game includes turn-based battles and tactical terrain choices.