Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin PS5 No. 14 PSN EU download

Sony Corp. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network in Mar.

For the month, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin ranked as the No. 14 PS5 PSN download in Europe.

Developed by Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a third-person melee action title in which three warriors of light must defeat Chaos.

The final game includes three-player co-op functionality.