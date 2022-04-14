The King of Fighters XV bouts Omega Rugal DLC

SNK Corp. this week released the Omega Rugal DLC to The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Omega Rugal is a free DLC character. In addition, the new game mode Boss Challenge is included at no cost.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

The final game includes the new Shatter Strike mechanic and new DLC teams to be sold in 2022.