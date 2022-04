Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Spring Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts more than 600 items.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty Vanguard, NBA 2K22, Resident Evil Village, Metro Redux Bundle, Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Monster Hunter World, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Riders Republic, FIFA 22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, F1 2021, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The sale ends Apr 21.