Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin PS5 No. 7 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network in Mar.

For the month, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin ranked as the No. 7 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Developed by Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a third-person melee action title in which three warriors of light must defeat Chaos.

The final game includes three-player co-op functionality.