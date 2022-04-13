Pokémon Legends: Arceus holds No. 3 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 28 and Apr. 3, Pokémon Legends: Arceus ranked as the No. 3 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a turn-based RPG that includes new action and RPG elements.

In the title, the user must catch, survey and research wild Pokémon in long-gone era of the Sinnoh region and complete the region’s first Pokédex.

The title sold 6.5 million units in the first week of release.