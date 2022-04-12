Ghostwire: Tokyo PS5 No. 27 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s Ghostwire: Tokyo for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top 30 software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 28 and Apr. 3, Ghostwire: Tokyo sold 1,987 units to rank at No. 27 for the week.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action title in which Akito must battle paranormal enemies to uncover the mystery behind a mass disappearance of citizens.

The final game includes upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills.