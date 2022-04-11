Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin PS4 No. 13 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked in the top 30 software sales in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 28 and Apr. 3, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin ranked as the No. 13 software in the period.

Developed by Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a third-person melee action title in which three warriors of light must defeat Chaos.

The final game includes three-player co-op functionality.