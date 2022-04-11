PS5 sales exceed 1.5M in Japan

Famitsu this month said sales of Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 have surpassed 1.5 million units in Japan.

The publication said the console has sold 1,528,193 units in the territory.

Sony sold 3.9 million PlayStation 5 units in Q2. It has sold 17.3 million units to date.

The PlayStation 4 shipped 200,000 units in the quarter.

The company lowered the fiscal year PS5 shipment forecast to 19.3 million units from 22.6 million units.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q2 revenue of $7.1 billion, a decline of eight percent from the year prior. It held an operating profit of $810.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 15 percent from the year prior.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 92.7 million units in Q2.

Download titles attributed to 62 percent of game sales.

PS Plus members totaled 48 million in Q2.