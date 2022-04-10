Best Buy PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Spring Sale to conclude

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the ‘Spring Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software titles.

Advertised products include Halo Infinite, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Back 4 Blood, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 22, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Lost Judgment, Far Cry 6, Shin Megami Tensei V, Riders Republic, Cruis’n Blast, and Kirby Star Allies.

The sale ends Apr. 10.