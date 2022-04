Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Mario Golf to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Developed by Camelot Software, Mario Golf is a golf title released to the Nintendo 64 in 1999.

It will be released Apr. 15.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes the option to play select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles with local and online multiplayer functionality.

The 12-Month Individual Membership sells at $49.99 and the 12-Month Family Membership sells at $79.99.