Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer’s Edition treks to PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

April 7, 2022

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer’s Edition to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer’s Edition is a remaster of Chrono Cross to include 3D models converted to HD, new artwork and character design by Nobertu Yuuki, refined background music by Yasunori Mitsuda, battle enhancement features, and the inclusion of Radical Dreamers – Le Trésor Interdit -, a text-based adventure game released for the Satellaview in 1996.

It sells at $19.99.


